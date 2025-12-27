Falklands, Season’s Greetings message from Governor Martin-Reynolds

“It has been a joy to see the Falklands’ traditions, celebrations and togetherness that makes a festive season in the Islands so unique.”

The Falkland Islands Governor, Colin Martin-Reynolds has extended a Season’s Greetings to the people of the Islands, adding how wonderful his first five months in the Islands have been outlining how grateful he and his family are to the warmth and welcome reception from the local community.

“As this year draws to a close I wanted to share a short message of thanks and warm wishes.

Since arriving in the Islands in July, Sam, Raphael and I have been deeply touched by the warm welcome we received. Our first five months here have been filled with so many memorable moments, including opportunities to host and attend a whole series of events where we’ve experienced not just the incredible Falklands landscapes and wildlife you’re rightly famous for, and also the community spirit, resilience and warmth that makes these Islands so very special.

As well as enjoying exploring Stanley and its surrounding area, we’ve really enjoyed our visits to the Camp and the West island.

In this of first Christmas year, it’s been a joy to see the Falklands’ traditions, celebrations and togetherness that makes a festive season in the Islands so unique.

We’re looking forward to Carol’s under the Whalebone Arch, to the Stanley races, (fingers crossed) on Boxing Day and the Ram and Fleece show in Fox Bay, next week.

And I am quite sure Falklands lamb, gin, and beer and yes Diddle Dee will feature prominently.

I want to thank everyone for your kindness, all the wonderful conversation and support over these past months.

It really has made settling here an incredible experience; I wish you and all your family, a very merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”