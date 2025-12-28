Falklands: Prime Minister Starmer says he is “proud of the bond with the Islands”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has sent a Christmas message to the people of the Falkland Islands, as well as to the British forces stationed in the territory. In his message, he also referred to the presence of British troops on the Islands.
“Let me wish everyone in the Falkland Islands a very Happy Christmas.
This is a special time of year, one that brings together the whole of the wide British Family in a shared celebration.
I am extremely grateful for the warm welcome you extended to the new Governor, Colin Martin-Reynolds.
I am proud of the bond we share as part of a great British Family.
And I am very proud of the strong sense of community that unites us all. I know how important that is to everyone in the Falkland Islands.
I have heard about those among you who took part in the Island Games held in Orkney this year; in the Falklands Games in November; in the first tri-nations shearing and wool-handling competition involving teams from Wales, Chile and the Falkland Islands; and about the launch of the new Falkland Islands banknotes, which raised thousands of pounds for local charities.
Beyond that, I know there are thousands of acts of generosity, kindness and community spirit that define life in the Falklands.
So this Christmas, allow me to raise a glass to all the community champions of the Falkland Islands, as I reaffirm my deep and lasting commitment to your right to self-determination and to your democratic rights, as exercised in this year’s general election.
These are rights for which my own uncle fought while serving aboard HMS Antelope in 1982.
So to all the people of the Falkland Islands, and to the British forces stationed there, I wish you all a very Happy Christmas and a peaceful and prosperous New Year.”
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
”Argentine President Javier Milei insisted on his country's claim to the Malvinas (Falkland) Islands, describing the case as “legitimate and inalienable.”Posted 3 hours ago +1
“For over 50 years prior to the armed conflict of April 2, 1982, Argentina failed to submit thed ispute to a body capable of adjudicating the competing claims.
There is no evidence that Argentina was in any way impeded from taking the issue of sovereignty over the Islands before these courts.
One must conclude that Argentina failed to do so through neglect.
Argentina's failure to use available world courts greatly enhances Great Britain's claim to sovereignty through extinctive prescription.
It is reasonable to assume that Great Britain acquired definitive titleto the Islands at this time. However, in any case, there is little reasonable doubt that Great Britain acquired definitive title to the Islands by prescription before 1982.”
Pamphlet NO. 27-100-107 DEPARTMENT OF THE ARMY; Washington, D.C., Winter 1985
'The British Foreign Secretary at the time, Lord Palmerston, ... ... On 27 July 1849, in reply to a question in the House of Commons, he said:Posted 1 hour ago 0
“... a claim had been made many years ago, on the part of Buenos Ayres, to the Falkland Islands, and had been resisted by the British Government. Great Britain had always disputed and denied the claim of Spain to the Falkland Islands, and she was not therefore willing to yield to Buenos Ayres what had been refused to Spain.” “The withdrawal of His Majesty's forces from these islands, in the year 1774, cannot be considered as invalidating His Majesty's just rights. That measure took place in pursuance of a system of retrenchment, adopted at that time by His Britannic Majesty's Government. But the marks and signals of possession and property were left upon the islands. When the Governor took his departure, the British flag remained flying, and all those formalities were observed which indicated the rights of ownership, as well as an intention to resume the occupation of that territory, at a more convenient season.”
Getting it right: the real history of the Falklands/Malvinas by Graham Pascoe and Peter Pepper
The UK can rely on the Peace of Utrecht, which explicitly bars any Argentine claim of succession.
”...it is hereby further agreed and concluded, that neither the Catholic King, nor any of his heirs and successors whatsoever, shall sell, yield, pawn, transfer, or by any means, or under any name, alienate from them and the crown of Spain, to the French, or to any other nations whatever, any lands, dominions, or territories, or any part thereof, belonging to Spain in America.
ARGENTINE EXPULSION FROM THE MALVINAS/FALKLAND ISLANDS: REBUTTAL TO A FUTILE ATTEMPT TO REWRITE HISTORY.Posted 5 hours ago -1
**This article was sent to mercopress in response to the Falkland Islands Association article and mercopress refused to publish it.**
Last January 4, an article entitled “The ”Expulsion Myth“ - Argentina's Greatest Historical Falsehood” by the Falkland Islands Association (FIA) was published on the Mercopress’ site. It begins by accusing Argentina of “brainwashing” its population and, apparently, also the United Nations General Assembly, and even blaming the Foreign Office for “having not researched the history of the Falklands properly”. THE MALVINAS/FALKALANDS BEFORE THE BRITISH EXPULSION). After its formal taking of possession of the islands in 1820, Argentina carried out innumerable acts of sovereignty, such as granting land and cattle concessions, appointment of authorities, application of legislation on hunting and fishing. During this period Britain recognized Argentine independence and establish diplomatic relations. Both countries concluded a Treaty of Friendship, Commerce and Navigation in 1825. This implied respect for the sovereign equality of the parties, which includes the respect for their territorial integrity. If Argentina would have violated British territorial sovereignty through its previous acts in the Falklands/Malvinas, that was the occasion for the British government to advance its claim. Yet no reference to the issue was made, simply because the UK did not claim sovereignty over the islands at that time. On June 10, 1829, Argentina created an administrative structure in accordance with the growing importance of its settlement. Thus, it issued decrees to create the Political and Military Command of the Malvinas Islands and the Atlantic Adjacencies of Cape Horn and appointed Luis Vernet as its Political and Military Commander. The islands had never witnessed a similar human development at the time the European colonial powers were present.