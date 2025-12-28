Falklands: Prime Minister Starmer says he is “proud of the bond with the Islands”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer also mentioned the British forces stationed on the islands in his message, MPC.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has sent a Christmas message to the people of the Falkland Islands, as well as to the British forces stationed in the territory. In his message, he also referred to the presence of British troops on the Islands.

“Let me wish everyone in the Falkland Islands a very Happy Christmas.

This is a special time of year, one that brings together the whole of the wide British Family in a shared celebration.

I am extremely grateful for the warm welcome you extended to the new Governor, Colin Martin-Reynolds.

I am proud of the bond we share as part of a great British Family.

And I am very proud of the strong sense of community that unites us all. I know how important that is to everyone in the Falkland Islands.

I have heard about those among you who took part in the Island Games held in Orkney this year; in the Falklands Games in November; in the first tri-nations shearing and wool-handling competition involving teams from Wales, Chile and the Falkland Islands; and about the launch of the new Falkland Islands banknotes, which raised thousands of pounds for local charities.

Beyond that, I know there are thousands of acts of generosity, kindness and community spirit that define life in the Falklands.

So this Christmas, allow me to raise a glass to all the community champions of the Falkland Islands, as I reaffirm my deep and lasting commitment to your right to self-determination and to your democratic rights, as exercised in this year’s general election.

These are rights for which my own uncle fought while serving aboard HMS Antelope in 1982.

So to all the people of the Falkland Islands, and to the British forces stationed there, I wish you all a very Happy Christmas and a peaceful and prosperous New Year.”