Bolsonaro undergoes new surgical procedure

29th Monday, December 2025 - 22:02 UTC Full article

Carlos Bolsonaro posted about his father's health on Monday

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro underwent a second surgical procedure to treat persistent, chronic hiccups that have complicated his recovery from hernia surgery on Christmas Day. According to his son Carlos Bolsonaro, the family is concerned about the former head of State's health after a spike in blood pressure and new respiratory treatments.

To stop the involuntary contractions of the diaphragm, physicians at Brasilia's DF Star Hospital performed a phrenic nerve block on the left side of the patient's neck on Monday, following a similar, non-invasive ultrasound-guided intervention carried out on his right side this past Saturday.

The phrenic nerves are the only structures in the body that control the diaphragm's contraction and relaxation. Using ultrasound for precision, doctors inject anesthetics to temporarily “short-circuit” the nerve impulses that trigger hiccups, to provide the muscle with a period of rest, allowing contractions —often caused by post-surgical irritation in the abdominal region— to cease.

“The early hours of today were very worrying as I monitored my father,” Carlos posted on X. “There are many challenges, and we all know that without constant medical monitoring and rigorous care, his life is seriously threatened.”

According to the family, Bolsonaro experienced “very high” blood pressure during the night, requiring immediate medical intervention. Additionally, the former president has officially begun treatment for sleep apnea, a condition that can further strain the cardiovascular system.

Bolsonaro has been hospitalized since Wednesday, December 24, when he was transferred from Federal Police headquarters to the hospital for a bilateral inguinal hernia surgery the next day. The procedure was authorized by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre De Moraes.

Medical experts suggest that Bolsonaro’s history of abdominal surgeries, dating back to his 2018 campaign stabbing, has made his digestive and respiratory systems particularly sensitive to post-operative complications like hiccups.

As of Monday evening, Bolsonaro was reported to be stable and continuing rehabilitation therapy while receiving preventative treatment for venous thrombosis.