Israel first country to recognize Somaliland's sovereignty

29th Monday, December 2025 - 10:28 UTC Full article

Netanyahu's Israel also announced immediate bilateral agreements in agriculture, technology, and health

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu officially recognized the Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state on Friday, making his country the first UN member state to grant de jure recognition to the breakaway region since it declared independence from Somalia in 1991.

The decision marks a radical departure from the African Union’s longstanding policy on the “inviolability of colonial borders.”

Netanyahu justified the recognition as an extension of the Abraham Accords, positioning Somaliland as a vital pro-Western anchor in a volatile region, such as the Horn of Africa. Additionally, military analysts point to a more immediate tactical motivation, given Somaliland’s coastline between 300 and 500 kilometers from Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen.

Formal recognition allows Israel to establish a permanent presence in the Gulf of Aden, creating a southern “counter-Houthi” axis to secure vital shipping lanes.

In this scenario, Israel announced immediate bilateral agreements in agriculture, technology, and health, aiming to stabilize the region through “economic peace.”

The announcement was met with a scathing joint condemnation from Somalia, Egypt, Turkey, and Djibouti. Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre declared the recognition “null and void,” labeling it a direct attack on Somalia’s territorial integrity. Following Israel's announcement, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty led a series of telephone consultations with his counterparts from those countries, it was reported in Cairo.

Furthermore, regional allies of Somalia have voiced “categorical rejection” of unconfirmed reports suggesting that Israel may view Somaliland as a potential relocation site for Palestinians displaced from Gaza.

While the Somaliland government has not commented on these specific allegations, Somalia warned that it would “never accept the Palestinian people becoming stateless” on its soil.

Netanyahu's move also shook the United States because Washington maintains a “Somalia First” policy, fearing that recognition will undermine the fight against al-Shabaab militants in Mogadishu. However, influential Republicans and security advisors see Somaliland as a critical “hedge” against Chinese expansion in neighboring Djibouti and a necessary partner for the new US naval strategy in the Red Sea.

With a UN member state now leading the way, Addis Ababa is widely expected to finalize its own recognition in exchange for the long-awaited 20-kilometer lease of Somaliland’s coastline for landlocked Ethiopia.