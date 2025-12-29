Significant travel chaos reported at Buenos Aires' Aeroparque

29th Monday, December 2025 - 10:47 UTC

More permanent repairs were still needed on the taxiway and runway

Buenos Aires' Aeroparque Jorge Newbery, Argentina's busiest airport and the only commercial terminal within the country's capital, was forced to suspend all operations for nearly three hours on Saturday during peak travel time amid a severe heatwave and the ensuing infrastructure failure.

The shutdown began around 3:00 PM as temperatures in Buenos Aires soared past 35°C (95°F). Officials detected asphalt detachment and cracks near the southern end of the runway.

Although the damage was in a peripheral area, authorities feared that the high engine power used during takeoff could suck loose debris into aircraft turbines, potentially causing catastrophic engine failure.

Technicians had to wait for the materials to stabilize before making emergency repairs, a process complicated by recent rains and the extreme heat.

The closure triggered a massive “domino effect,” with at least 12 incoming flights diverted to the larger Ezeiza International Airport, which is not within the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires (CABA).

Additionally, more than 50 flights experienced significant delays. Major carriers affected included Aerolíneas Argentinas, JetSMART, Flybondi, and Latam Airlines.

Regional flights from São Paulo, Lima, Florianópolis, and Rio de Janeiro to Aeroparque were pushed into the late evening.

The incident occurred during a period of record-breaking activity at Aeroparque. By November 2025, the airport had already handled 16.3 million passengers, a 20% increase over the previous year.

Aeropuertos Argentina warned that while operations resumed, temporary delays would persist throughout the weekend. Furthermore, permanent repairs are still required, with a more comprehensive closure.

The airport was reported open and operational early Monday, albeit with most flights departing within 30–45 minutes of their scheduled time.