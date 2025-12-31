Bolsonaro slated for endoscopy amid post-surgery complications

31st Wednesday, December 2025 - 10:45 UTC Full article

Bolsonaro is expected to be released on Jan. 1 back to the Federal Police's detention facility

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is scheduled to undergo a digestive endoscopy on Wednesday, as medical teams continue to treat him for recurring post-surgery complications.

The procedure is intended to evaluate the retired Army captain's gastroesophageal reflux following a series of interventions aimed at halting persistent hiccups.

Bolsonaro has been hospitalized at Brasilia's DF Star Hospital since December 24, having been transferred from the Federal Police Superintendency.

While he initially underwent surgery on Christmas Day to repair a bilateral inguinal hernia, his recovery has been hampered by involuntary diaphragm spasms.

On Tuesday, doctors performed a “complementary anesthetic block” of the phrenic nerves, following similar procedures on Saturday and Monday, in an attempt to restrain the diaphragm's movements.

Physicians confirmed that Bolsonaro remains in post-operative care, utilizing CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) therapy at night and undergoing regular respiratory physiotherapy. Doctors are also maintaining preventive protocols against thrombosis, a standard measure for patients in prolonged post-operative recovery.

According to the latest medical bulletins, Bolsonaro is expected to be discharged by January 1, when he would be transferred back to the detention facility where he is serving his 27-year prison sentence for masterminding the January 8, 2023, failed coup d'état.