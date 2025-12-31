Falklands: reminder of new embarkation tax for passengers departing by air, £40

31st Wednesday, December 2025 - 08:26 UTC Full article

Falklands International airport at Mount Pleasant Complex

As agreed in the Budget for 2025/26, the rate of embarkation tax payable by passengers departing the Falkland Islands by air, in accordance with the Embarkation Tax Regulations Ordinance 1999, will increase from £32 to £40 per passenger, with effect from Thursday 1 January 2026.

Payment of embarkation tax by passengers travelling northwards on the Airbridge, is included within the ticket price. In respect of passengers travelling by LATAM, payment must either be made in advance at the Customs and Immigration office or at their departure check-in at the Airport.

Persons exempted from payment of the embarkation tax includes,

• Any child under the age of two years at the time of departure

• Persons departing as a medical patient or patient’s carer under arrangements made or approved by or made by the Chief Medical Officer

If any passenger has embarkation tax receipts at the former tax value of £32 they should visit the Customs and Immigration Office located at Ross Road. Passengers will either receive a refund or if they are intending to travel in coming months, a new tax receipt will be issued for the current tax value of 40 on payment of the additional £8.