Bolsonaro leaves hospital, goes back to Police HQs

2nd Friday, January 2026 - 08:28 UTC

Bolsonaro's doctors continue to have full access to the patient while in detention, De Moraes argued in denying a request for house arrest

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro left Brasilia's DF Star Hospital late Thursday afternoon and was transferred back to the Federal Police's detention facility, where he is serving his 27-year prison sentence for masterminding the Jan 8, 2023, coup attempt.

A convoy formed by Federal District Military Police escorts and unmarked black cars left the hospital garage at around 6.40 pm from the Asa Sul neighborhood to the Federal Police Headquarters, where Bolsonaro has been held since November.

The retired Army captain had been hospitalized since Dec. 24, 2025, and underwent surgery for a bilateral inguinal hernia, in addition to various procedures to control recurrent hiccups. Additionally, he underwent an endoscopy on New Year's Eve. Physicians found persistent esophagitis and gastritis.

Doctors had already scheduled Bolsonaro's discharge for Thursday if no new health problems emerged. On Thursday morning, Supreme Federal Court (STF) Justice Alexandre De Moraes denied a request made by the former president's defense team for humanitarian house arrest after his release.

De Moraes argued that Bolsonaro's defense team had not presented “any new facts that could overturn the reasons behind the decision to deny the request for humanitarian house arrest issued on December 19, 2025.”

Furthermore, Bolsonaro's doctors continue to have full access to the patient, who will be supplied with the necessary medications, as well as a physical therapist, “and the delivery of food prepared by his family members.” (Source: Agencia Brasil)