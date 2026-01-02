China announces beef import quotas

Beginning in 2026, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce will implement a three-year “protective measure” consisting of a 55% tariff on beef imports exceeding specific quotas. The initiative was found to hit the United States, Brazil, and Australia. However, it would leave Uruguay unharmed and prevent any Argentine expansion.

Following an investigation that blamed skyrocketing imports for hurting local producers, Beijing is now capping duty-free imports. Hence, anything above each exporter's annual quota will face the 55% surcharge. Brazil was allowed to ship up to 1,100,000 tons, Argentina 511,000 tons, Uruguay 324,000 tons, Australia 200,000 tons, and the United States 164,000 tons.

China claims these measures are intended to “temporarily help the domestic industry overcome difficulties” caused by an oversupply of foreign meat.

In this scenario, Uruguay's Agriculture and Livestock Minister Alfredo Fratti noted that his country's cap was significantly higher than its actual export history, providing ample room for growth. “In 2025, we did not even reach 200,000 tons,” Fratti explained. “We have never exported that entire amount, even in record years.”

Because Uruguay is unlikely to hit its limit, it will continue to pay the standard 12.5% tariff, while competitors like Brazil and Argentina risk triggering the extra charge if they attempt to maintain their current volumes.

“Not only is it not serious, I think it's positive news,” Fratti said. “It is likely that, if other countries in the region decrease [their exports] and China continues to need meat, we will be able to increase and meet this authorized quota.”

In the case of Brazil, the country would need to cut nearly 25% of its shipments to stay within the limit, while in Buenos Aires, the Argentine Beef Promotion Institute (Ipcva) reported that Argentina exported 453,860 tons to China through November 2025. While the new 511,000-ton quota covers current levels, it effectively “hard-caps” any future expansion.

Additionally, Beijing has suspended parts of the Australia-China Free Trade Agreement specifically related to beef, thus dealing a major blow to Canberra.

Fratti attributed this favorable scenario to Uruguay's “political relationship” and its reputation for “commercial seriousness.” He revealed that the Chinese Ambassador visited him personally days before the announcement to guarantee that Uruguay would not be harmed.