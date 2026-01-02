Milei grants controversial powers to intelligence agents

The opposition fears intelligence services might become a political police force

Argentine President Javier Milei has issued a sweeping Emergency Decree to restructure Argentina's intelligence service, sparking concerns among opposition sectors, particularly regarding the new powers granted to field operatives.

The reform repositions the State Intelligence Secretariat (SIDE) at the top of the structure, its agents now having the authority to apprehend individuals. The intelligence apparatus will now report to the General Secretariat of the Presidency, headed by Karina Milei, the President's sister.

As per the DNU, intelligence operatives may arrest suspects when protecting facilities, assets, or personnel; execute detentions in cases of flagrant crimes or upon judicial request; and use force to repel or stop attacks that put intelligence operations at risk.

While the decree mandates that agents must immediately notify federal security forces following an apprehension, critics argue that this moves the SIDE closer to a “political police” force.

The DNU seeks to eliminate institutional fragmentation by centralizing military and criminal intelligence, it was explained. Other key structural changes include the termination of the National Directorate of Strategic Military Intelligence, its functions reverting to the Joint Armed Forces' Command Chief of Staff to ensure a unified strategy.

Additionally, the Libertarian government has separated Cyber-intelligence (offensive monitoring under SIDE) from Cybersecurity (defensive protection). The latter will now be managed by a new, decentralized National Cybersecurity Center under Cabinet Chief Manuel Adorni.

The reform emphasizes “Counterintelligence Security Measures” across the entire National Public Sector. Under the new rules, heads of all government agencies are held responsible for implementing these measures. Some analysts suggest this turns the state into a “mega-structure of counterintelligence.”

Furthermore, the reorganization signals a deepening alignment with the intelligence services of the United States and Israel. By creating a more “corporate” and integrated structure, the Milei administration aims to modernize the system to face “high-intensity” global threats, including cyber-warfare and organized crime.

According to local media, the Bicameral Intelligence Oversight Committee is expected to challenge the decree, particularly regarding the lack of clear boundaries for “classified information.” Critics point out that such secrecy should not be used to mask corruption scandals, citing recent controversies within the National Disability Agency (ANDIS), which was also dissolved in the last week of 2025.

In the government's view, these “second-generation” reforms are essential to resolve decades of overlapping functions and to provide the President with “timely and verifiable” strategic intelligence.