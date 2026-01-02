New York's first-ever Muslim Mayor sworn in

2nd Friday, January 2026 - 10:34 UTC Full article

Mamdani vowed to set a global example of how a progressive, left-wing administration can effectively govern

Zohran Mamdani was inaugurated as the 112th mayor of New York City on Thursday, marking a historic shift in the city’s political landscape. The 34-year-old former State Assemblyman, an avowed democratic socialist, became the first Muslim to lead the nation's most populous city.

Surrounded by his family, Mamdani took the oath of office administered by New York Attorney General Letitia James, just after midnight in a private, highly symbolic ceremony at the decommissioned Old City Hall subway station. Mamdani was sworn in using a Quran. The new Mayor's office stated the subterranean location was chosen to demonstrate solidarity with the “working people who keep our city running every day.”

Following the ceremony, Mamdani returned to City Hall at midday for a public inauguration before thousands of supporters. US Senator Bernie Sanders, a key political mentor, administered the oath for a second time.

In a defiant inaugural address, Mamdani rejected calls to moderate his platform, which includes ambitious plans for free public transit, universal childcare, and a citywide rent freeze.

“I was elected as a democratic socialist, and I will govern as a democratic socialist,” Mamdani told the crowd. “I will not abandon my principles for fear of being deemed radical.”

Mamdani’s speech focused heavily on the city's affordability crisis. He promised to “resurrect the legacy” of a government that works for those “who operate our subways and rake our parks,” and fund social programs by increasing taxes on the “ultra-wealthy few” and large corporations, using the power of City Hall to lower the cost of living.

The Mayor also pledged to move forward with a US$10 billion agenda featuring universal childcare and the elimination of bus fares. To achieve his goals, Mamdani needs cooperation from the state legislature and Governor Kathy Hochul.

In a message to those who view his administration with “distrust or disdain,” he promised to rule for all New Yorkers, regardless of political affiliation, while vowing to set a global example of how a progressive, left-wing administration can effectively govern.