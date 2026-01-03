Buenos Aires updates advisory against traveling to Venezuela

Buenos Aires highlighted that Argentines traveling to Venezuela would be doing so at their own risk

Argentina's Foreign Ministry on Friday updated a travel advisory warning against visiting Venezuela, given the growing number of “arbitrary detentions” under the Chavista regime of Nicolás Maduro.

The San Martín Palace urged Argentines to avoid all travel to Venezuela. “Given the grave situation in Venezuela and the arbitrary detentions of foreign citizens, the Argentine government reiterates its recommendation not to travel to that country,” Buenos Aires' diplomatic headquarters said in a statement.

This advisory was an update of a previous one issued in May last year, shortly before the family of Argentine Border Guard (Gendarmería Nacional) NCO Nahuel Gallo was allowed to leave Venezuela for Buenos Aires.

In September 2024, arrest warrants were issued in Caracas against Milei and then-Security Minister Patricia Bullrich, now a Senator. In reciprocity, Maduro is wanted in Buenos Aires for crimes against humanity. The conflict escalated following Gallo's detention in December 2024, after crossing into Venezuela by land from Colombia. His family and the Argentine government maintain he was traveling solely to visit his partner and son.

Maduro's Bolivarian administration has labeled Gallo as one of 125 foreign “mercenaries” allegedly involved in a plot against Vice President Delcy Rodríguez. Furthermore, Caracas has accused President Javier Milei’s administration of being “directly involved” in the alleged conspiracy. Buenos Aires has dismissed these charges as “false and unfounded,” repeatedly demanding Gallo’s immediate release.

Absent all ties between the two countries, Argentina's Foreign Ministry warned of a “consistent refusal by Venezuelan authorities to allow consular, legal, or any other form of assistance to detained citizens,” leaving foreign nationals with no legal safety net. Hence, President Javier Milei's Libertarian government deems all travel there a high-security risk for Argentine passport holders.