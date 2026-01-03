Explosions and reported bombings in Caracas and Venezuelan military bases

3rd Saturday, January 2026 - 10:55 UTC Full article

Images from different angles in Caracas of the explosions and helicopters flying over the city.

A wave of powerful explosions shook Caracas during the early hours of Saturday, marking the most serious escalation to date in the confrontation between the United States and Venezuela. Residents reported repeated blasts, aircraft flying at low altitude, and widespread power outages, while images and videos circulating on social media showed fires and thick columns of smoke rising from several strategic areas of the capital.

According to preliminary reports and independently reviewed footage, the strikes appear to have targeted key military installations, including Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela’s main military complex located in southern Caracas. Additional impacts were reported at other security facilities in the capital and nearby cities, although the full scope of the operation has not been officially confirmed.

Attacks have also been reported against La Carlota air base and other military sites in Caracas, including the Cuartel de la Montaña — where the remains of former president Hugo Chávez are held — as well as targets in Maracay and La Guaira, and Higuerote airport along Venezuela’s central coast. Social media footage shows helicopters operating over the city during and after the explosions.

Venezuelan government statement

Two and a half hours after the first explosions, state television VTV read an official statement announcing the activation of a state of emergency due to external commotion, a measure the government said had been prepared since October. The statement called for “armed struggle” in response to U.S. aggression.

“The entire country must mobilize to defeat this imperialist aggression,” the broadcast said.

The U.S. administration has not issued public comments so far. However, CBS journalist Jennifer Jacobs reported that White House officials are aware of the unfolding events in Venezuela.

The developments follow four months of escalating tensions between Washington and Caracas. President Donald Trump had repeatedly threatened military action, first citing counter-narcotics operations and later arguing for control over Venezuela’s oil sector, which he claims was unlawfully taken from U.S. companies.

Last week, Trump said a first ground strike had already taken place against a dock used by drug traffickers in December. U.S. media placed the incident in La Guajira, near the Colombia border—an account also shared by Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

U.S. response and mounting tensions

The U.S. administration has not issued an official statement on the strikes. However, CBS journalist Jennifer Jacobs reported that White House officials were aware of the unfolding events in Venezuela during the early morning hours.

The developments follow four months of escalating tensions between Washington and Caracas. President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened military action, initially framing it as part of a counter-narcotics campaign and later linking it to control over Venezuela’s oil sector, which he has claimed was unlawfully taken from U.S. companies.

In a separate announcement made later on Saturday via his Truth social platform, Trump stated that a large-scale U.S. operation had been carried out and briefly claimed that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro had been detained and removed from the country. That claim has not been independently confirmed and is being addressed in a separate report.

Lo que me llega ahora mismo desde Caracas. Me manda @fsingerf pic.twitter.com/IJ5exMYRPN — Juan Diego Quesada (@jdquesada) January 3, 2026

U.S. issues NOTAM restricting Venezuelan airspace

United States aviation authorities issued a NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) prohibiting U.S. civil aircraft from operating at all altitudes within the Maiquetía FIR — Venezuelan airspace covering much of the country. Such notices are typically issued when there are significant safety risks, and have already led to flight cancellations and reroutes by international carriers.

Explosions documented in Caracas



International reporting has noted that on 3 January 2026, multiple explosions were heard in Venezuela’s capital during the early morning, along with reports of low helicopters and aircraft, and outages across parts of Caracas. The incidents occur amidst ongoing tension with the United States, but official confirmation from Venezuelan or US authorities is still pending.

Verification warning



Observers familiar with the flow of information inside Venezuela have cautioned about rapid spread of unverified videos and claims. Given longstanding restrictions on social media and news outlets within the country, analysts recommend careful verification with established international agencies before conclusions can be drawn.

The strikes come after four months of mounting tensions, repeated warnings from President Donald Trump about possible military action, and a significant U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean. Trump had said last week that Washington had already carried out limited ground operations against drug-trafficking targets linked to Venezuela.