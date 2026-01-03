Falklands, Argentina recalls the 193 anniversary of UK “illegitimate” occupation and calls for bilateral dialogue

3rd Saturday, January 2026 - 22:03 UTC Full article

In its annual routine statement, the Argentine Foreign ministry has recalled the 193rd anniversary of 3 January 1833, when ‘the illegitimate occupation of the Malvinas Islands’ and ‘has reaffirmed its legitimate and imprescriptible sovereignty rights over the Malvinas, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands and their surrounding maritime spaces’.

The release points out that “On 3 January 1833 United Kingdom forces occupied the Malvinas islands breaking the territorial integrity of our country and dislodging the Argentine authorities and people legitimately established, replacing them with British subjects. This action done in times of peace and contrary to international Law, was never consented by Argentina, which has since formulated immediate and sustained diplomatic protests until currently.

“The sovereignty dispute was acknowledged by the UN General Assembly with Resolution 2065 (XX), calling on Argentina and the United Kingdom to resolve it through bilateral negotiations, without having the self-determination principle considered applicable. This call has been reiterated in numerous international and regional forae.

“Likewise this year will be the 50th anniversary of Resolution 31/49 from the UN General Assembly, calling on both sides to abstain from adopting decisions which entail the introduction of unilateral modifications to this situation.

“Nevertheless the UK persists in its negative to negotiate and in adopting unilateral actions in the disputed zone. These actions include awarding illegal and illegitimate licenses for the exploitation of natural resources: fishing and hydrocarbons.

“The Argentine government again expresses its most emphatic rejection of the unilateral activities in areas under sovereignty dispute undertaken by the UK, and reserves the rights to fully exercise available actions to impede their development.

“Finally, Argentina once again expresses its willingness to resume bilateral negotiations with UK which help find a peaceful solution to this sovereignty dispute and put an end to the special and particular colonial situation of the Malvinas, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands and their surrounding maritime spaces.”