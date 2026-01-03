Trump claims Maduro captured after “large-scale strike” on Venezuela

3rd Saturday, January 2026 - 10:58 UTC Full article

Donald Trump shared a photo allegedly depicting Nicolás Maduro aboard USS Iwo Jima

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro had been captured and removed from the country following what he described as a “large-scale” U.S. military operation carried out overnight.

Posting on his Truth social platform, Trump stated that Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were taken into U.S. custody and transferred aboard a U.S. military vessel. According to Trump, both are expected to be brought to New York to face charges related to drug trafficking and weapons offenses. The U.S. Attorney General, Pamela Bondi, later confirmed that prosecutors intend to pursue narcoterrorism-related charges.



Truth Social





The announcement followed hours of reported explosions and air strikes across Caracas and several Venezuelan military installations, including Fuerte Tiuna and La Carlota air base, in what marked the most serious escalation between Washington and Caracas in decades.

Venezuelan officials demand proof of life

Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, speaking from abroad, demanded “proof of life” for Maduro and his wife, saying the government had not received any official confirmation of their whereabouts.

“We demand clear and immediate information regarding the physical condition and location of the president and the first lady,” Rodríguez said in a statement released through official channels.

In Caracas, National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez said authorities had no verified information confirming Maduro’s detention, while Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello appeared publicly wearing protective gear and said security forces were “fully deployed” across the capital.

Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López condemned the U.S. operation as a “cowardly and illegal act,” accusing Washington of acting out of economic interests linked to Venezuela’s oil reserves.

International reactions

International responses were cautious. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called for respect for international law, while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged all parties to act within legal frameworks, noting that Maduro’s democratic legitimacy remains disputed internationally.

U.S. officials have so far not provided operational details beyond Trump’s statements, although White House sources confirmed that senior officials were monitoring developments closely. Trump said he was “now deciding the future of Venezuela” and announced a press conference later on Saturday from Mar-a-Lago.

Context of rising confrontation

The capture claim comes after four months of escalating tensions, including repeated U.S. warnings, expanded military deployments in the Caribbean, and earlier strikes framed by Washington as counter-narcotics operations. Last week, Trump acknowledged a prior ground operation against a dock allegedly used by drug traffickers near Venezuela’s borders.

While Trump’s statement represents the most dramatic claim to date, independent confirmation of Maduro’s detention remains limited. Venezuelan authorities continue to deny having received formal notification, and no images or official documentation have been released by U.S. agencies.