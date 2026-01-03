Get our news on your inbox! x

Trump says U.S. will govern Venezuela until a “safe transition” after Maduro’s capture

Saturday, January 3rd 2026 - 20:11 UTC
U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington will govern Venezuela until a “safe transition” is achieved, following the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro in a large-scale military operation.

“We are going to govern Venezuela until there is a safe transition,” Trump said at his first press conference after the arrest, warning that further strikes would follow if pro-Maduro forces resist. He also dismissed opposition leader María Corina Machado, saying she lacks “the support and respect” needed to lead a transition.

Trump confirmed that about 150 aircraft took part in the operation and said U.S. companies would take over Venezuela’s oil industry. “No other nation could have done this,” he added.

Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodríguez demanded Maduro’s release and rejected any foreign control. “Venezuela will not be anyone’s colony,” she said, denying Trump’s claim that she had offered cooperation.

The statements follow air strikes carried out during the early hours of Saturday in Caracas and other locations, the de facto closure of Venezuelan airspace, and the transfer of Maduro and his wife to the United States to face drug trafficking and weapons charges. The situation remains fluid.

Categories: Energy & Oil, Politics, United States, Venezuela.
Tags: Delcy Rodriguez, Donald Trump, María Corina Machado.

