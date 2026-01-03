Two dead after strong quake hits Mexico

3rd Saturday, January 2026 - 07:57 UTC Full article

Mexicans were advised to refrain from entering damaged buildings pending professional assessments

A powerful 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck central and southern Mexico early Friday morning, leaving at least two people dead and over a dozen injured. The National Seismological Service has recorded over 850 aftershocks since the initial quake.

The seismic event, which occurred at 7.58 am local time, centered near San Marcos in the state of Guerrero at a shallow depth of 5 kilometers, significantly intensifying the impact across the region. The National Civil Protection Coordination noted that while the intensity was highest in Guerrero and the Federal District (DF), the tremor was felt with varying degrees of strength in Morelos, Jalisco, Oaxaca, Tabasco, and Colima.

Authorities have confirmed two fatalities linked to the tremor. In San Marcos, Guerrero, Governor Evelyn Salgado reported that a woman in her 50s died when her home collapsed. Family members stated the victim was in her kitchen when the structure gave way.

In Mexico City, the Secretariat of Citizen Security confirmed the death of a 60-year-old man in the Benito Juárez municipality. The victim reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest and a fatal fall while attempting to evacuate his second-floor apartment. Additionally, Mayor Clara Brugada announced that emergency crews were inspecting 34 buildings and five houses for structural integrity.

While the city's seismic alert system functioned with 98% effectiveness—broadcasting via loudspeakers and mobile devices—the tremor caused temporary panic, halting traffic and even interrupting President Claudia Sheinbaum's customary press briefing.

Mexico's Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) reported that while power outages initially affected several neighborhoods, service has been fully restored across the impacted zones.

Authorities remain on high alert, advising citizens to avoid entering buildings with visible damage as technical teams continue their assessments.