Leftwing governments object to Washington's abduction of Maduro

Uruguayan left-wing demonstrators protest against US invasion in Venezuela. Photo: Sebastián Astorga

The governments of Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, and Spain issued a joint statement on Sunday, expressing “deep concern and rejection” of the US military operation that resulted in the capture of Nicolás Maduro.

The communiqué marks a significant diplomatic challenge to the President Donald Trump administration, as it includes both traditional critics and key regional partners who had previously distanced themselves from the Maduro regime.

The six signatories asserted that the unilateral strike “contravenes fundamental principles” of the UN Charter, specifically the prohibition of the use or threat of force and the respect for territorial sovereignty.

The leftwing governments warned that targeting a sitting head of state sets an “extremely dangerous precedent for regional peace” and cautioned that such actions put the civilian population at immediate risk. “We call for regional unity, beyond political differences, in the face of any action that jeopardizes regional stability,” they said.

In a direct response to Trump's claims that the US would “run” Venezuela and its oil industry, the group expressed alarm over any attempt at “external appropriation of natural or strategic resources,” calling it incompatible with international law.

The document also underscored Latin America's long-standing status as a “Zone of Peace” and launched an appeal for the hemisphere to look beyond political differences to maintain stability, while urging UN Secretary-General António Guterres to use his “good offices” to de-escalate tensions.

The nations reiterated that the crisis must be resolved through an “inclusive political process” led by Venezuelans themselves, without external interference.

While the Spanish government joined the statement calling for de-escalation, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez faced immediate pressure at home.