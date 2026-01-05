Paraguay's Peña approves of Maduro's arrest and wishes Venezuelans all the best

Peña highlighted the event as a critical opportunity for a democratic restoration in the region

Paraguayan President Santiago Peña celebrated Washington's intervention in Caracas to hold Bolivarian leader Nicolás Maduro Moros accountable before a New York court of law.

The National Republican Association (ANR) leader highlighted the event as a critical opportunity for a democratic restoration in the region.

In a statement, Peña characterized the Maduro regime as “illegitimate, predatory, and dictatorial,” asserting that it has caused immense harm to the Venezuelan people. The document explicitly declares that the fall of the regime “can only be good news.”

Additionally, the Paraguayan government urges that the “decisive moment” ahead be handled through democratic means, underscoring that the primary focus must remain on the stability and well-being of Venezuelans.

Drawing on its own history of transitioning from the Alfredo Stroessner dictatorship to a modern democracy, Paraguay offered the international community its experience and cooperation, proposing Asunción to act as a partner in building a new Venezuelan government where civil rights and freedoms are fully upheld.

The communiqué concludes with a message of support, stating that Venezuelans deserve to live in a society defined by democracy, freedom, and peace, rather than the authoritarianism of the past.

Argentina



President Javier Milei has taken the most celebratory stance, aligning himself directly with the Trump administration's “Absolute Resolve” operation.

The Libertarian leader hailed Maduro's capture as a “victory for the free world” and the end of a “narco-terrorist” regime.

Argentina was the first in the region to offer full support for a transition led by Edmundo González and has pledged to back the US in multilateral forums.

Additionally, Milei linked Maduro's fall to the hope of releasing Nahuel Gallo, an Argentine Border Guard (Gendarmería Nacional) NCO held prisoner by the Chavista regime.

Brazil

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva spoke of a return to the “darkest days” of US interventionism in Latin America, noting that the White House had “crossed an unacceptable line.”

The government held an emergency cabinet meeting and called for a “vigorous” response from the UN Security Council, fearing a humanitarian crisis at its Venezuelan border.

Uruguay



The Uruguayan Broad Front (Frente Amplio - FA) administration of President Yamandú Orsi endorsed the six-nation statement condemning US President Donald Trump's move. In Montevideo's view, the Venezuelan crisis must be solved through dialogue and negotiation, calling the military strike a “dangerous precedent.”

Former President Luis Lacalle Pou, now a main opposition leader, expressed a more optimistic viewpoint. “Today freedom can dawn in Venezuela,” he stressed.