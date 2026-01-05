US Begins preparations to reopen Embassy in Caracas after Maduro’s capture

The United States confirmed on Monday that it is “making the necessary preparations” to potentially reopen its embassy in Caracas, closed since 2019, following the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro during a U.S. military operation carried out early Saturday.

A State Department spokesperson told EFE that the move remains contingent on a final decision by President Donald Trump. “As the president has said, we are making the necessary preparations to allow a reopening should he decide to move forward,” the official stated.

Trump had already indicated on Sunday, speaking aboard Air Force One, that Washington is considering restoring its diplomatic presence in Venezuela, marking a major shift after years of severed relations.

The U.S. embassy in Caracas, located in the municipality of Baruta, was shut down in 2019 after Maduro’s government formally broke ties with Washington. Since then, U.S. policy toward Venezuela has been managed through the External Office for Venezuela based at the U.S. Embassy in Bogotá.

The announcement comes amid acute political uncertainty in Venezuela, as Maduro appeared for the first time on Monday before a federal court in New York to face four charges, including narco-terrorism, according to U.S. authorities.

Trump has further fueled controversy by stating that U.S. officials will govern Venezuela temporarily until what he described as a “safe transition” is achieved, while also casting doubt on opposition leader María Corina Machado’s ability to lead the country. “She does not have sufficient support or respect inside Venezuela,” Trump said.

No timeline or concrete conditions have been announced for the embassy’s reopening, which would depend on security assessments, political recognition, and effective control on the ground, according to diplomatic sources.