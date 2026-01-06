Gunshots near Caracas' Presidential Palace amounted to nothing important

6th Tuesday, January 2026 - 10:07 UTC Full article

Delcy Rodríguez's tenure as caretaking President has been deemed feeble

Gunshots were heard in Caracas on Monday at around 8 pm near the Miraflores presidential palace, prompting speculations as to the motives behind the havoc. Later unofficial reports pointed to a succession of misunderstandings resulting in a friendly fire clash.

Amid high tension and volatility, the incident occurred just hours after Nicolás Maduro’s arraignment in New York and the swearing-in of Delcy Rodríguez in his place.

Social media footage captured the activation of anti-aircraft defense systems and the presence of security forces armed with long guns patrolling the perimeter of the presidential headquarters.

Los supuestos drones q sobrevolaron a Caracas no eran de EEUU ni otro país. Eran sus propios drones y se confundieron en las operaciones los militares venezolanos y abrieron fuego. En pocas palabras se estaban atacando ellos mismos por su inoperancia en inteligencia militar. pic.twitter.com/1jElblQHrZ — Eduardo Vladimir Ramirez (@eduard_1974) January 6, 2026

Reports from the ground indicate the primary engagement lasted approximately one minute, followed by a period of “radio silence” and heightened military movement after unidentified aircraft or high-altitude drones entered the restricted airspace.

The incident triggered immediate international concern, leading to clarifications from both Washington and Caracas.

The Rodríguez administration issued a late-night statement attempting to downplay the severity of the event, noting that the explosions and gunfire were a police response to “unauthorized drones.” However, “no confrontation” took place, given the successful deterrent measure.

The White House distanced itself from these events. A White House official said the US was “closely monitoring” these reports but ultimately denied any direct involvement in the gunfire or explosions at Miraflores.

The sighting of drones triggered fears within the new Venezuelan leadership of a second “lightning strike” or a targeted assassination attempt against the interim cabinet. Armed units remain stationed at all primary transit points leading to Miraflores, and a city-wide curfew remains unofficially in effect as residents stay indoors.