Maduro and his wife arraigned in New York court

6th Tuesday, January 2026 - 09:58 UTC Full article

Judge Hellerstein ordered that the Maduros receive proper medical attention

Former Venezuelan ruler Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores formally pleaded not guilty to federal charges of narco-terrorism, cocaine importation, and weapons offenses during their arraignment on Monday in New York before Judge Alvin Hellerstein.

Following his extraction from Caracas by US Special Forces, Maduro described himself as a “prisoner of war” and rejected the trial's legitimacy. “I am the president of Venezuela, and I consider myself a prisoner of war. I was captured in my home in Caracas,” he said. He added that he was a “decent man” and “not guilty of anything I am accused of here.”

Maduro’s attorney, Barry Pollack, noted that his client has underlying health issues requiring medical care. Similarly, Cilia Flores is reportedly suffering from a “fractured or severely bruised rib” sustained during what her lawyer termed her “abduction.” Judge Hellerstein ordered that both receive immediate medical attention.

The US government claims that Maduro served as the leader of the “Cartel of the Suns,” a drug-trafficking organization composed of high-ranking Venezuelan officers. The couple faces counts of narco-terrorism conspiracy, conspiracy to import cocaine, and possession of machine guns and destructive devices.

While lawyers did not seek bail, the next court appearance has been scheduled for March 17, 2026.

Absent Maduro and with Venezuela under caretaker President Delcy Rodríguez, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarified that his country intends to exert control via policy and quarantine rather than direct administration.

He also confirmed that the US military blockade on Venezuelan oil would remain until the new government removes foreign entities like Hezbollah and Iranian operatives from the hemisphere.