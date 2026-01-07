PDVSA confirms negotiations with US for crude sales amid post-Maduro energy realignment

In a brief statement, PDVSA said the discussions are taking place “within the framework of existing commercial relations between both countries”

Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA confirmed on Tuesday that it is currently engaged in negotiations with the United States for the sale of crude oil volumes, framing the talks as a strictly commercial transaction.

In a brief statement, PDVSA said the discussions are taking place “within the framework of existing commercial relations between both countries” and follow schemes similar to those already in place with international partners such as Chevron. The company stressed that the process is based on “legality, transparency, and mutual benefit.”

The announcement comes after US President Donald Trump stated that Washington had secured control over between 30 and 50 million barrels of Venezuelan crude, following the capture of former president Nicolás Maduro and the installation of interim authorities in Caracas.

PDVSA added that it remains committed to building international alliances that support Venezuela’s domestic development while contributing to global energy stability.

The negotiations mark a significant shift in Venezuela’s oil trade after the military operation on January 3, when U.S. forces struck key sites in Caracas and apprehended Maduro, transferring him to New York to face federal charges. The U.S. then recognised Delcy Rodríguez—Maduro’s former vice president—as interim president, a move underscored by Trump’s statements that Rodríguez would help maintain order and stability while Washington oversees Venezuela’s economic transition. “The interim authorities are cooperating with us, and stability is our priority,” Trump said in recent remarks, signalling a pivot toward political consolidation under Rodríguez’s provisional administration.

Rodríguez, a veteran of Venezuela’s political hierarchy and once a close Maduro ally, initially demanded proof of Maduro’s status but has since engaged with U.S. officials, according to U.S. assessments. Her interim leadership has been viewed in Washington as a pragmatic bridge to avoid chaos and provide continuity during what U.S. policymakers describe as a “stabilisation and transition” phase. “We want to avert disorder and ensure Venezuelan resources are managed transparently,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, outlining a three-stage plan involving stabilisation, economic recovery, and eventual democratic transition.