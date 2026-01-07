Trump sets eyes on Greenland, does not rule out military means

“Resorting to the US military is always an option available to the commander-in-chief,” Leavitt stated

White House sources confirmed on Tuesday that President Donald Trump was considering “a range of options” to acquire Greenland, explicitly stating that military intervention was not to be ruled out, thus sending shockwaves through the NATO alliance.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the acquisition of the mineral-rich Arctic territory as a “national security priority” necessary to deter adversaries such as Russia and China. “Resorting to the US military is always an option available to the commander-in-chief,” Leavitt stated.

The Republican administration argues that Greenland is vital for Arctic defense and the deployment of the “Golden Dome” missile defense system.

Trump suggested that a final decision on Greenland could be made within 20 days, citing the successful seizure of Nicolás Maduro as proof of US readiness to act decisively in the hemisphere.

In this scenario, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned that any US attack on a NATO ally would mean the “end of everything,” including the 80-year-old transatlantic coalition. Frederiksen also described the pressure as “unacceptable fantasies of annexation.”

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen reiterated that “Greenland is not for sale,” thanking leaders from the UK, France, and Germany for their unequivocal support. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron issued a joint statement reminding Washington that security in the Arctic must be ensured collectively, not through unilateral annexation.

Amidst this international crisis, Trump told House Republicans at the recently renamed Trump-Kennedy Center, framing the upcoming 2026 midterm elections as a fight for his political survival. “Lose the House, and I'll get impeached,” he warned. Democrats will “find a reason to impeach me” for a third time, he further noted.