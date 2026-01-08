Trump orders US out of 66 “wasteful” international organizations

Many of these organizations had been seized by progressive ideologies, Rubio explained

US President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Wednesday directing the United States to withdraw from 66 international organizations. The White House characterized the targeted entities as “redundant,” “wasteful,” or “hostile to American sovereignty.”

The move marks a near-total retreat from global climate, gender, and labor governance as the administration approaches the first anniversary of Trump's second term. The withdrawal affects 31 United Nations-linked entities and 35 non-UN organizations.

Among the entities no longer enjoying US membership are the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy Pact, UN Women, the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the International Trade Centre, and the International Law Commission. Also falling into the White House's disgrace were various UN Economic and Social Council panels for Africa and Asia, the International Cotton Advisory Committee, and the International Tropical Timber Organization.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the mass exit, arguing that many of the organizations had been “captured” by progressive ideologies and “woke” agendas. “From DEI mandates to 'gender equity' campaigns to climate orthodoxy, many international organizations now serve a globalist project rooted in the discredited fantasy of the 'End of History,'” Rubio stated. “We will no longer send the blood, sweat, and treasure of the American people to institutions with nothing to show for it.”

The Republican administration will continue to fund and participate in standard-setting agencies where the US directly competes with China, such as the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and the International Labor Organization (ILO).

Wednesday's announcement came amid heightened friction within NATO. On Truth Social, Trump recently expressed doubts about NATO’s commitment to the US, a sentiment compounded by the ongoing dispute with Denmark over the proposed acquisition of Greenland.