Copa announces resumption of Caracas route

9th Friday, January 2026 - 10:46 UTC

The first flight is scheduled for January 13

Panamanian carrier Copa Airlines announced on Thursday its resumption of the Caracas route following a long suspension amid US warnings that Venezuela's airspace was unsafe.

The first service will be operated on Jan. 13, 2026, and a second daily flight will be added on Jan. 16, albeit on select days. Full resumption is scheduled for Feb.

Copa originally halted Caracas flights on Dec. 16, 2025, but maintained a single frequency to Maracaibo. In making Thursday's announcements, the carrier cited “improved operational conditions in Maiquetía's airspace” as the reason for the return.

This resumption is a critical step in restoring Venezuela's international connectivity, as Panama serves as a major regional hub for travelers connecting to the rest of the Americas. However, ticketed passengers were encouraged to check their flight status via Copa's official website or mobile app, as the airline works to accommodate those affected by the month-long hiatus.

Copa remains the only foreign company serving the crisis-torn South American country. Many carriers, such as Avianca, Air Europa, Iberia, Plus Ultra, and LATAM, had their licenses revoked under the deposed dictator Nicolás Maduro. Hence, the issue may still need some time to be worked out. Turkish Airlines is also likely to return later this month.

In the meantime, Venezuelans could only rely on domestic carriers, particularly Conviasa, Laser, Avior, Rutaca, Turpial, and Venezolana.