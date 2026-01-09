Repair works at BA's main airport to disrupt dozens of flights

A similar incident affected Buenos Aires' downtown Aeroparque Jorge Newbery late last year

Repair works to be performed on Friday on the runways at Buenos Aires' main international airport, named Ministro Pistarini but also known as Ezeiza, will result in dozens of flights being disrupted one way or the other. Travelers have been advised to contact their carriers before turning up at the air terminal.

The move comes as aviation authorities struggle with infrastructure challenges exacerbated by a severe summer heatwave, mirroring a similar failure that crippled the domestic Aeroparque Jorge Newbery just days ago.

According to Transport Secretary Luis Pierrini, the airport will be closed to all takeoffs and landings between 1.55 pm and 5.40 pm. So far, 41 international and domestic flights have already been rescheduled.

The emergency works involve crack sealing and preventive pothole repair in critical areas of both runways. “The work is being executed immediately to prevent larger operational failures,” a source from Aeropuertos Argentina was quoted by local media as saying.

Technicians noted that extreme summer temperatures cause asphalt to dilate and detach, creating Foreign Object Debris (FOD), which can be sucked into jet turbines during high-power takeoffs, leading to catastrophic engine failure.

Ezeiza's emergency follows a recent “chaotic” incident at Aeroparque Jorge Newbery in downtown Buenos Aires, when temperatures exceeding 35°C caused asphalt detachment, forcing a three-hour shutdown during peak hours, resulting in 12 flights diverted to Ezeiza and over 50 major delays.

These structural failures come at a time of record-breaking traffic; Aeroparque handled 16.3 million passengers in late 2025, a 20% increase that has pushed the city's infrastructure to its limits.

Friday's reschedulings are expected to cause a “domino effect” through to Saturday morning, affecting mainly Aerolíneas Argentinas, Flybondi, JetSMART, and LATAM Airlines.

Travelers were also reminded that they were entitled to food, refreshments, and other compensations, depending on the duration of their delays.