Asunción's Airport cleared to handle US-flagged aircraft

10th Saturday, January 2026 - 10:36 UTC

The green light came just in time for the upcoming football World Cup

Asunción's Silvio Pettirossi International Airport has been cleared by the United States government to resume direct commercial flights, marking a significant milestone for Paraguayan aviation.

The certification follows a rigorous audit by the US Transportation Security Administration, confirming that the terminal in Luque meets stringent international security standards.

The “green light” paves the way for the return of the highly anticipated Asunción-Miami route, which has been inactive since the withdrawal of major American carriers years ago.

Paraguay's National Civil Aviation Authority (DINAC) Airports Director Rubén Aguilar noted that the announcement meant that his country may handle US-registered aircraft.

“What they do is come and verify safety conditions, whether we comply with international standards and whether we have the capacity, equipment, and personnel certification to verify security controls,” Aguilar explained in a radio interview.

The US Embassy in Paraguay has already delivered official confirmation to local authorities, validating that the airport is fully equipped to manage the security protocols required by US airlines such as American Airlines, which is reportedly considering a return to the Paraguayan market.

DINAC Director Nelson Mendoza revealed that the Paraguayan government took a proactive approach to expedite the connection. “This is a project that began a long time ago, when DINAC, in consultation with the President of the Republic, decided to seek this certification,” Mendoza stated. “Normally, when a company wants to operate in Paraguay, it applies to DINAC... In this case, we did it the other way around.”

The timing of the certification is particularly strategic, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico coming up, which might cause a surge in travel demand.

The authorization further encompasses charter flights, providing immediate flexibility for private and non-scheduled operations.

The regulatory “impediment” removed, operations are expected to start as soon as American Airlines takes delivery of the latest narrow-body long-range Airbus A321. Other US carriers historically serving Asunción include Pan Am, Braniff, and Eastern Airlines.