Falklands, flags at half-mast to the memory of a much loved former legislator and historian

10th Saturday, January 2026 - 14:22 UTC Full article

Mr. John Smith MBE (Pic X)

As a mark of respect for the late Mr John Smith MBE, the flag at the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly Offices, Sulivan House, will be flown at half-mast on the day of his funeral, Tuesday the 13th of January.

Mr Smith served as a Member of the Legislative Council for Stanley 1976 – 1977. A former Royal Marine, he instigated the granting of the Freedom of Stanley to the Royal Marines. Mr Smith was the author of “74 Days: An Islander’s Diary of the Falklands Occupation” along with other works that documented the Islands’ history. He was the curator of the Falkland Islands Museum from 1987 to 2002.

Throughout his retirement, Mr Smith continued to share his knowledge and experiences through lectures on the Falkland Islands and our history. His dedication to preserving Falklands heritage leaves a lasting legacy and his contributions to this community throughout his life will remain deeply appreciated.

On behalf of the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly, we extend our condolences to Mr Smith’s family and loved ones.