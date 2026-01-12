Delcy Rodríguez vows to rescue Nicolás Maduro through diplomacy

Rodríguez does not want to go through a second wave, Trump noted

Venezuela's acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, has vowed to secure Nicolás Maduro's return while simultaneously opening a fragile diplomatic “exploratory process” with the United States.

“Today, we are swearing allegiance to his freedom,” Rodríguez declared. “We are going to rescue him, of course we are. With the unity of our people, we are going to rescue him.”

Despite her fiery rhetoric regarding Maduro’s detention —which she termed an “illegal kidnapping”— Rodríguez confirmed that her government is engaging in “face-to-face” diplomacy with Washington.

“Our response will be in the realm of diplomacy,” she stated during a social event broadcast on state television. “We will go with our Bolivarian diplomacy of peace to defend the peace of Venezuela.”

From Washington, President Donald Trump characterized the interim government as a cooperative partner. Speaking with oil executives, Trump suggested that the current leadership avoided further conflict by choosing to collaborate after the initial strikes.

“They were smart. They didn't want to go through a second wave,” Trump remarked. “Right now, they appear to be an ally, and I think they will continue to be so.”

Trump also signaled a shift in U.S. strategy, moving away from opposition leaders like Maria Corina Machado in favor of a “phased resumption of operations” with the existing administrative structure, provided they maintain “total access” to oil reserves.

Margareth Baduel, an activist for the Committee for the Freedom of Political Prisoners, highlighted the slow pace of the promised releases. “In every prison there is a family waiting,” Baduel said.