Maduro down, Trump aims at Cuba

12th Monday, January 2026 - 10:15 UTC Full article

They'd better reach a deal before it is too late, Trump warned Havana

US President Donald Trump has issued a total oil embargo and a diplomatic ultimatum to Cuba, signaling a Venezuela-style transition coming up. It was even rumored that US Secretary of State could be Cuba's next President.

Rubio was born in Miami, Florida, on May 28, 1971, to Cuban immigrants Mario Rubio and Oria García, who had fled the island in 1956, two years before Fidel Castro's accession to power. He has always remained attached to the developments in his ancestral land, and Trump himself did not rule out the possibility.

In any case, Trump warned the Miguel Díaz-Canel Communist regime that, absent former Venezuelan ruler Nicolás Maduro, further shortages lie ahead since the longstanding alliance between Havana and Caracas had been severed, even under caretaker President Delcy Rodríguez.





Specifically, Trump announced that the era of Venezuelan subsidies to the Cuban government was officially over. Cuba had “lived for many years” on Venezuelan resources in exchange for security, an arrangement the US military has now dismantled.

“THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA - ZERO! I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. Venezuela doesn’t need protection anymore from the thugs and extortionists who held them hostage for so many years,” Trump posted on Truth Social. He insisted that the US military would now serve as the protector of Venezuela's sovereignty: “Venezuela now has the United States of America... to protect them, and protect them we will.”

However, Díaz-Canel and Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez rejected the ultimatum, labeling the US actions as “criminal hegemony.” They insisted that Cuba would not be coerced into a “deal” under the threat of energy starvation.

“Cuba is a free, independent, and sovereign nation. No one tells us what to do. [The US] has no moral authority to point the finger at Cuba... we are ready to defend the homeland to the last drop of blood,” Díaz-Canel said, while Foreign Minister Rodríguez denied that Cuba had ever received payment for “mercenary” security services.

“The US is behaving like a criminal and uncontrolled hegemon that threatens peace and security... Cuba has every right to import fuel from those markets willing to export it,” the Cuban revolutionary leaders noted.

As the embargo on Cuba takes hold, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced a massive re-entry of Western oil majors into Venezuela. The US Department of Energy (DOE) is “selectively rolling back” sanctions to allow Chevron, Shell, Repsol, and ENI to rebuild Venezuela’s infrastructure. Wright confirmed the US has already claimed roughly 50 million barrels of “blocked” crude and will manage all future sales. Proceeds from Venezuelan oil will be held in US-controlled bank accounts until Washington determines the country is “ready” for the funds.

“We’re going to market the crude coming out of Venezuela... first this backed-up store of oil, and then indefinitely going forward. We will use the proceeds to benefit the Venezuelan people,” Wright explained.