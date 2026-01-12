Situation in Iran critical; Washington may also step in

Over 500 people have been reported dead during this past weekend in the Islamic Republic of Iran as groups supporting the return to power of a monarchy under Mohamed Reza Pahlavi II (son of the shah deposed in 1979) took to the streets, women taking off their religious clothing and appearing uncovered, challenging Islamic morals.

With the Ayatollah's regime in defensive mode, a “massacre” was carried out to suppress nationwide protests. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported that at least 544 people have been killed in the last two weeks, 496 protesters and 48 security personnel. Additionally, over 10,600 people have been arrested.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a defiant statement, framing the domestic unrest as a military operation orchestrated by foreign powers. The IRGC also called for nationwide counterprotests on Monday.

President Masoud Pezeshkian addressed the nation via state TV, attempting to separate “legitimate grievances” from what he termed “modern terrorism.”

“Families, I ask you: do not allow your young children to join rioters and terrorists who behead people and kill others,” Pezeshkian stated. He also claimed that the US and Israel were masterminding the destabilization.

In Washington, President Donald Trump did not rule out moving to hands-on action, including military strikes, cyber warfare, and providing satellite internet to bypass the regime's blackout. “We will make a decision,” Trump pledged as those indexes measuring the number of pizzas and other delivery foods traded near the Pentagon in the wee hours of Monday soared.