Falklands Legislative moves from Gilbert House to Sulivan House

13th Tuesday, January 2026 - 22:37 UTC Full article

The Office of the elected Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly has formally relocated to Sulivan House on Ross Road, Stanley. Gilbert House is no longer in use for Assembly business. The Legislative Assembly thanks all involved in the process of moving offices, and making Sulivan House ready for use for the new Assembly.

The entrance to the Legislative Assembly Office is via the small porch on the west side of the building.

All phone numbers and email addresses remain unchanged.

What3Words location: mastered.narrators.cleared

For any queries, please contact the Legislative Assembly Office in the usual way, on 27451 or by MLA or staff emails.

Sulivan House is a listed historic building originally built in 1844 by Captain James Bartholomew Sulivan, an officer on the HMS Beagle and a close friend of Charles Darwin. The Falklands Government bought the property in 1923, becoming the official residence of the Colonial Secretary and later of the Chief Executive of the Falkland Islands government. But in May 1929 the original house was destroyed. The present building was erected in 1930.

Since then the Colonial Secretary became Governor of the Falkland Islands and has Government House, while the CEO of Falklands Government is for the first time a local, and a woman, and expressed no desire of living in Sulivan House