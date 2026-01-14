Pressure mounts for Foreign med students in Paraguay to be proficient in Spanish and Guarani

The measure would increase costs for foreign students who might prefer other Mercosur institutions

The Paraguayan Medical Circle (CPM) has issued a formal demand for strict linguistic competency requirements for all foreign medical students. The guild insists that non-native speakers must obtain official certifications in Spanish and Guaraní as a prerequisite for enrollment and clinical practice.

The move marks a turning point in a long-standing debate over the “mercantilization” of medical degrees in the region, particularly concerning the influx of Brazilian students to border universities.

The CPM's demands gained significant momentum this week following the Executive Branch’s decision to veto Bill No. 7604/2025. The legislation, which had previously found favor in Congress, sought to allow foreign students to postpone language proficiency exams until graduation.

Proponents of the bill argued that flexibility was necessary to maintain Paraguay’s status as a “competitive destination” for international higher education.

However, the medical guild hailed the veto as a victory for patient safety. CPM leaders argued that the bill promoted a “simulated training” model.

“This measure is fundamental to stop the model of mercantilization of medical training, which prioritizes student recruitment over quality training,” the Círculo Paraguayo de Médicos said in a statement.

The CPM is calling on local authorities to implement these standards before the start of the 2026 academic year. Under the proposed enforcement of Decree No. 5147, certification would become a non-negotiable condition for admission and permanent academic standing.

These potential rules have caused concern among “border universities” and international student groups. While medical associations argue that a doctor cannot treat a patient they cannot understand, university administrators fear the move will trigger a mass exodus of students to other Mercosur countries.

The Education Ministry is on the brink of releasing a list of institutions granting certificates attesting to the language competence of applicants, thus terminating current informal language assessments.