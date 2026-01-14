US military intervention in Iran more likely by the hour

14th Wednesday, January 2026

When they start killing people, and fudgy judiciary hangings loom over, “it's not going to work out” for them, Trump insisted

The White House signaled Tuesday a potential shift toward military intervention in Iran, as human rights monitors warned of a staggering death toll and imminent mass executions.

President Donald Trump has significantly intensified his warnings to Tehran, establishing a clear “red line” regarding the treatment of detainees. Speaking to reporters, the President warned of “very strong action” should the regime begin the systematic hanging of protesters.

“If they hang them... we will take very strong action,” Trump told CBS News. “When they start killing thousands of people, and now you’re telling me about hanging, we’ll see how that works out for them. It’s not going to work out,” Trump insisted.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt admitted that airstrikes were among the “many, many options” on the table and noted that Trump was “unafraid to use the lethal force and might of the United States military.”

Internal reports suggest the administration is weighing cruise missile strikes on police headquarters and further “targeted assassinations” of regime leadership.

The international community is currently bracing for the scheduled execution of Erfan Soltani, a 26-year-old resident of Fardis who was arrested just five days ago. According to the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, Soltani was sentenced to death in a “rapid and opaque judicial process” without access to legal counsel. He was convicted of Moharebeh (“Enmity against God”).

Iranian Attorney General Mohammad Movahedi Azad doubled down on the crackdown, vowing that prosecutions of “terrorists” would proceed “without leniency, mercy, or appeasement.”

Additionally, White House envoy Steve Witkoff held a secret meeting over the weekend with Reza Pahlavi, the exiled Crown Prince of Iran, who has been tapped for the possible role of transitional leader. Pahlavi has positioned himself as a “transitional leader” and called on the Iranian people to “take over your institutions.”

The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) has verified at least 1,850 deaths, though other estimates from outlets like Iran International suggest the toll could exceed 12,000. Physicians in Tehran report being overwhelmed, with one hospital alone documenting over 400 eye injuries from gunshot wounds.