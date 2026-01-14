Wellington Cesar becomes Brazil's new Justice Minister

14th Wednesday, January 2026 - 10:28 UTC

Wellington César has served for 11 days as Justice Minister under former President Dilma Rousseff

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva confirmed on Tuesday the appointment of Wellington César Lima e Silva as the new Minister of Justice and Public Security in lieu of the resigning Ricardo Lewandowski, who cited personal reasons and political hurdles.

Wellington César, who was serving as the General Counsel for Petrobras, was summoned from Rio de Janeiro to Brasília for a private meeting with the President. His appointment was formalized later in a special edition of the Diário Oficial da União. (DOU - Federal Official Gazette).

“I thank former Minister Ricardo Lewandowski for his excellent work and dedication in leading the Ministry of Justice and Public Security,” President Lula posted on X.

Lewandowski officially stepped down on Jan. 9 to spend time with his family after 17 years on the Supreme Federal Court and a sidestep to the Ministry when he reached the age limit and was forced to retire, swapping places with Flávio Dino. The resigning minister also mentioned the “political, situational, and budgetary limitations” leading to his departure.

