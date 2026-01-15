BBC ranks Uruguay 10th among world's top tourism destinations

The BBC selected these locations for their commitment to authentic experiences that have a positive impact on local heritage and the environment

The British Broadcasting Corporation has named Uruguay as one of the top 20 travel destinations for the year, ranking it at number 10 globally, minly due to its sustainable alternatives. The South American country was also demed an ideal alternative to crowded global hotspots.

Uruguay generates nearly 99% of its electricity from renewable sources. The BBC praised the “Uruguay Natural” campaign, which encourages visitors to support local communities and protect the environment.







Safety and Inclusivity

The country is recognized as one of the safest destinations in Latin America for LGBTQ+ travelers. Experts noted that its progressive laws and social climate make it a welcoming place for a diverse range of visitors.

Montevideo was spotlighted for its vibrant atmosphere, described as having a “beach resort feel” despite being a major port. The BBC noted it is a birthplace of tango and hosts the world’s longest Carnival, lasting 40 days from January to March.

The broadcaster also underscored the country's variety of landscapes, including the UNESCO-listed Colonia del Sacramento, the “digital detox” environment of Cabo Polonio, accessible only by authorized 4x4 trucks, and wildlife havens like the Rocha and Garzón lagoons, famous for their pink flamingos.

Uruguay joined other top 2026 destinations such as Abu Dhabi, Costa Rica, Montenegro, and Japan's Ishikawa region. The BBC selected these locations for their commitment to authentic experiences that have a positive impact on local heritage and the environment.

In Costa Rica, the Osa Peninsula was praised for its “rare convergence of wilderness and wellness,” specifically the Corcovado National Park.

Mexico's Loreto in Baja California del Sur was chosen to coincide with its National Par's 30th anniversary, focusing on desert and mangrove conservation.

Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic was highlighted as the host city for the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games, blending history with major sporting attractions.

The Colchagua Valley in Chile was recognized for its world-class sustainable wineries and emerging “astrotourism” (stargazing) scene.