Falklands, Legislative Assembly portfolio assignments

The eight elected members of the Legislative Assembly have started to move from Gilbert House to the renewed Sulivan House

The Falkland Islands elected Legislative Assembly has agreed a revised portfolio system for the 2025-2029 term. Following the December 2025 General Election, Members reviewed the structure to improve focus, and align related policy areas.

These changes are to political oversight only – civil service department and directorate structures remain unchanged, though broader corporate restructure work may be undertaken in consultation with the civil service during this term. The induction program for the 2025-2029 Assembly is ongoing, with regular business due to resume after the conclusion of the induction.

Natural Resources, Lead MLA Michael Goss, Deputy MLA Roger Spink – Fisheries, Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Biosecurity, Veterinary Services, Stanley Common Land Management, Environment, and Science

Public Infrastructure, Lead MLA Dean Dent, Deputy MLA Cheryl Roberts – Public Works Department Operations and Projects Including Roads, Water, Power, Property, Highways, Waste Management, and Capital Works.

Trade, Industry, and Mineral Resources, Lead MLA Cheryl Roberts, Deputy MLA Michael Goss – Mineral Resources, Falkland Islands Development Corporation, Falkland Islands Tourist Board, Falkland Landholdings Corporation, Stanley Services Ltd, The Falkland Islands Meat Company Ltd, and Stanley Growers Ltd. Deputy MLA Goss to sit on South American Atlantic Service Ltd board.

Commercial Services, Lead MLA Roger Spink, Deputy MLA Jack Ford – Falkland Postal Service, FIGAS, Ferry and Coastal Shipping, FIPASS, Telecommunications and Media, Planning and Building, Court Administration, Airlinks and Airports, Fox Bay, Gateway To The Antarctic, and Leisure Services.

Corporate Services, Lead MLA Jack Ford, Deputy MLA Lewis Clifton OBE– Treasury, Audit, Financial Support, Taxation, Pensions, Legal and Legislative Services, Registry, Civil Aviation, Communications Regulation, Equalities, Policy, HR, Health, Safety and Wellbeing, FIG IT, and Archives. MLAs Gould and Bragger to sit on Public Accounts Committee.

Education and Community, Lead MLA Stacy Bragger, Deputy MLA Dean Dent – Infant and Junior School and Camp Education, Falkland Islands Community School, Stanley House, SEND, Further and Higher Education, Falkland College, Shield, Youth Development, Childcare, and Arts, Culture, and Heritage.

Health and Social Services, Lead MLA Dot Gould, Deputy MLA Stacy Bragger – Primary and Hospital Care, Mental Health and Community Support, Dental, Allied Health Services, Pharmacy, Pathology, Public Health, Social Services, and Tussac House.

Emergency Services and Island Security, Lead MLA Lewis Clifton OBE, Deputy MLA Dot Gould – Emergency Planning and Resilience, Royal Falkland Islands Police, Prison, Falkland Islands Fire & Rescue Service, Customs and Immigration, Falkland Islands Defence Force, and Falkland Islands Maritime Authority. Deputy MLA Gould to lead on Maritime Authority and sit on Maritime Committee.

National and International Relations, remains a shared responsibility of all Members.

The portfolio system allocates political responsibility among the eight elected Members, and deputies have taken lead where there could be legal conflict or perceived conflict of interest. Each MLA acts as the voice for their portfolio area and a point of contact for the public, departments, and fellow Members. Portfolio holders are not Ministers and cannot direct officers – civil servants remain managed by their directors based on policies approved by Executive Council.