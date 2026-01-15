Muslim Brotherhood declared a terrorist organization in Argentina

15th Thursday, January 2026 - 10:30 UTC Full article

Buenos Aires too advised Argentine nationals to avoid all travel to Iran

Argetina's Libertarian Government of President Jvier Milei Wednesday declared the Muslim Brotherhood chapters in Lebanon, Egypt, and Jordan as terrorist organizations, directly aligning the South American country with the White House's “Western Civilization” drive to lead a similar designation process late last year.

Buenos Aires' measure, involving the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Secuity, as well as State Intelligence, entailed the immediate addition of these organizations to the Public Registry of Persons and Entities Linked to Acts of Terrorism (RePET).

“The President remains unwavering in his commitment to recognize terrorists for what they are... This government is convinced that Argentina should realign itself with Western civilization... while condemning and fighting head-on those who want to destroy it,” a statement from Milei's office noted.

The official announcement further justified such a step by citing “official reports” that prove the group's involvement in transnational illegal activities and acts of terrorism, public calls for violent extremism, and operational links to other terrorist organizations, such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

By blacklisting the brotherhood, Argentina joins a specific bloc of nations including the United States, Israel, Paraguay, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt cooperating internationally to ensure that the now outlawd movement “cannot act freely” within Argentine borders or use its financial systems.

Milei had previously designated Hamas and the Venezuelan-linked Cartel de los Soles as terrorist entities.

Additionally, Argentina's Foreign Ministry issued an urgent advisory to Argentine citizens residing in the Middle East and Palacio San Martín missions in the region to be on high alert as tensions between the US and Iran continue to simmer.

“Argentine embassies are constantly monitoring the situation,” the Argentine Foreign Ministry argued, urging citizens to “strictly comply with the instructions issued by local authorities” and ensure their consular registration and travel documents were up to date. Furthermore, Buenos Aires advised Argentine nationals to avoid all travel to Iran.