Trump holds good coversation with Delcy Rodríguez

US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he held a “long and productive” telephone conversation with Venezuela’s caretaking leader, Delcy Rodríguez. The dialogue signals a rapid warming of relations between Washington and Caracas as Wshington prepares to play a direct role in the South Amrican country's economic and political reconstruction.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump expressed high optimism regarding the new Venezuelan leadership and underscored that the two nations were moving past years of hostility following the January 3 capture of Nicolás Maduro.

“We just had an excellent conversation today, and she is a terrific person,” Trump said. “We had a long conversation. We discussed many things and I think we are getting along very well with Venezuela.”

Posting on Truth Social, Trump also noted that “This partnership between the United States and Venezuela will be spectacular for everyone. Venezuela will soon be great and prosperous again, perhaps as never before.”

Washington and Caracas reckoned that the conversation focused on a “work agenda” covering “oil, minerals, trade, and of course, national security.” Rodríguez also confirmed the “courteous” nature of the exchange.

Sostuve una larga y cortés conversación telefónica con el Presidente de los EEUU, Donald Trump, desarrollada en un marco de respeto mutuo, en la que abordamos una agenda de trabajo bilateral en beneficio de nuestros pueblos, así como asuntos pendientes entre nuestros gobiernos. pic.twitter.com/TPxQMo4mn0 — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) January 14, 2026

“During the conversation, we discussed the bilateral work agenda for the benefit of our peoples, as well as pending issues in the relationship between our governments,” Rodríguez stated, describing the dialogue as taking place within a “framework of mutual respect.” Rodríguez is dispatching Félix Plasencia to Washington this week, coinciding with a planned visit by opposition figure María Corina Machado. The idea is to reopen reciprocal diplomatic missions at the earliest.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke of a three-phase plan for Venezuela: stabilization, economic recovery, and political transition. Despite current pleasantries, Trump’s praise followed earlier warnings that Rodríguez could face consequences “greater than those of Maduro” if she failed to align with US interests.