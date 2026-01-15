Vance keeps Trump's policies within Congress' boundaries

15th Thursday, January 2026

Vance made the difference. VP's do not usually vote unless lawmakers are deadlocked

US Vice President James D. Vance cast a tie-breaking vote on Wednesday to quash a bipartisan War Powers Resolution aimed at reining in President Donald Trump’s military authority regarding Venezuela. The 51-50 vote followed an intense pressure campaign from the President, which successfully flipped two Republican senators, Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.), who had initially supported the measure.

The resolution, introduced by Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.), sought to prevent further unilateral military action in South America following the Jan. 3 “snatch-and-grab” operation that captured Nicolás Maduro. While the administration characterized the raid as a law enforcement extradition, critics labeled it an unauthorized act of war.

“What has happened tonight is a road map to another endless war because this Senate under Republican leadership failed to assert its legitimate and needed authority,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer back then.

Senator Kaine accused the administration of cowardice for avoiding a floor debate. “The White House put a full-court press on unlike any I've seen in 13 years here to stop a public debate about war. If they were that righteous about the justness of this cause... they wouldn't be afraid of public debate.”

Last week, the resolution appeared destined for passage after five Republicans joined Democrats. This prompted a swift and characteristic reaction from President Trump on Truth Social, where he called the dissenting Republicans “real losers” and “disasters,” warning they “should never be elected to office again.”

In changing thir stances, Hawley and Young cited specific assurances from Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Hawley noted that Rubio told him “point blank, we’re not going to do ground troops,” while Young flipped after receiving a letter stating the President would seek authorization for “major military operations” and a promise that Rubio would testify before the Foreign Relations Committee. “I strongly believe any commitment of US forces in Venezuela must be subject to debate and authorization in Congress,” Young said in a statement explaining his reversal.

However, Republicans Rand Paul, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski maintained their support for the resolution, standing their ground against the President's “spirited” phone calls. Paul was particularly vocal, accusing the administration of shifting its rationale from drug interdiction to resource control. “This is an elaborate ruse that’s being perpetrated on the American people,” Paul told reporters. “The bait and switch has already happened,” he insisted.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune dismissed the resolution as a product of “anti-Trump hysteria,” arguing that since Maduro is already in a New York prison and no formal “war” is declared, the bill was moot. “The objective of this resolution is to stop something that is not happening,” added Senate Foreign Relations Chairman James Risch. “Currently there are no US forces engaged in hostilities in Venezuela.”

The Justice Department supported this stance by releasing a redacted 22-page memo asserting that the capture of Maduro was a legal law enforcement action rather than a constitutional war.