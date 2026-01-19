A fairy penguin in Falklands, a long way from home in New Zealand

The Falkland Islands have recently been delighted to welcome a new visitor all the way from New Zealand!

The smallest penguin in the world, the aptly named Little Penguin, has recently been spotted near Falklands’ capital Stanley, a mere 5000+ miles from its home.

The smallest penguin in the world is known as the Little Penguin (Eudyptula minor), also named the Fairy Penguin or Little Blue Penguin, standing about 10-12 inches (25-30 cm) tall and weighing around 2.2 pounds (1 kg).

Found along the coasts of Southern Australia, Tasmania, and New Zealand, these tiny penguins are unique for their blue and white plumage and thrive in temperate, sometimes urban, environments.

However appearing in the Falklands, yes land of penguins, is most extraordinary.