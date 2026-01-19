Orsi on Lula’s absence at EU-Mercosur signing: “Any absence does not leave a good impression”

Despite his absence, the signing was hailed as a historic moment in EU-Mercosur relations and a significant step for regional economic integration

Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi expressed disapproval over the absence of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva during the signing of the landmark free trade agreement between the European Union (EU) and the Mercosur bloc, held in Asunción on January 17.

Speaking to reporters, Orsi said that “any absence, by any of the four (presidents), does not leave a good impression on me. I always want all four of us present at every instance.” He added that while the formal signing was carried out by foreign ministers, the joint presence of all heads of state would have sent “a much more powerful signal.”

Lula —who played a central role in pushing the negotiations forward— did not attend the ceremony and was represented by Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira. According to Infobae, the Brazilian leader’s decision not to travel was linked to competing commitments and frustration that the agreement was not finalized in December, when Brazil held the Mercosur rotating presidency.

Despite his absence, the signing was hailed as a historic moment in EU-Mercosur relations and a significant step for regional economic integration. The deal, expected to create one of the world’s largest free trade areas covering about 720 million consumers and a combined GDP exceeding $22 trillion, still requires ratification by the European Parliament and Mercosur legislatures before it can take effect.

Signing ceremony and political context

The EU-Mercosur agreement concluded negotiations that had stretched over more than a quarter of a century, amid global tensions over trade and geopolitical competition. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa attended the ceremony alongside Orsi, Argentine President Javier Milei and Paraguayan host Santiago Peña.

While leaders from both sides celebrated the pact as a commitment to multilateral cooperation and open markets, it has faced pushback from European farmers and environmental groups. In Berlin, nearly 2,500 demonstrators with tractors protested the agreement, arguing it could worsen competition for European agriculture and urging stronger environmental and animal welfare protections.

Orsi described the treaty as “a light in the darkness” amid economic fragmentation and global trade pressures, although he admitted that Lula’s absence left “some doubt.” He reiterated his belief in Mercosur as a key vehicle for regional integration and international engagement.

Interpretations of Lula’s absence

Lula —who met with von der Leyen in Brazil on the eve of the signing— celebrated the agreement’s prospects but chose not to attend the signing ceremony itself. Analysts suggest this may signal tactical differences or frustration over the timing and conditions of the pact’s finalization.

Orsi stressed that full presidential participation enhances the political message behind such agreements, even as the formal procedures of signature and ratification proceed regardless of individual attendance. He said that cooperation and consensus remain fundamental to Mercosur’s strategy, despite occasional differences in how leaders engage publicly with the process.