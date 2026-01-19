Spain: High-speed train derailment in Córdoba kills at least 39

At least 39 people were killed and more than 100 injured after two high-speed trains derailed on Sunday afternoon near the town of Adamuz, in southern Spain, marking one of the country’s deadliest rail disasters in recent years.

Authorities said 48 injured passengers remain hospitalized, including 12 in intensive care — eleven adults and one child. Nearly 500 people were aboard the two trains involved: around 300 on an Iryo Málaga–Madrid service and 184 on an Alvia Madrid–Huelva train.

Spain’s Transport Minister Óscar Puente warned that the death toll “is not final” and described the crash as “extremely unusual,” noting that it occurred on a straight section of track that had been renewed in May. He said investigators were working to determine the cause.

Italian-owned operator Iryo said the derailed train had passed its most recent safety inspection just four days earlier, adding to questions surrounding the incident.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez canceled international commitments, including a planned trip to Davos, and said he would travel to the crash site on Monday. Spain’s King and Queen are expected to visit Córdoba on Tuesday, while Andalusia’s regional president Juan Manuel Moreno arrived at the scene late Sunday.

Emergency services, police and medical teams continued rescue and recovery operations overnight, as psychological support was offered to victims’ families. Footage broadcast by Spanish media showed severely damaged carriages along a stretch of rail infrastructure previously considered low-risk.

According to EFE, Spanish authorities have launched a technical and judicial investigation into possible failures involving infrastructure, signaling systems or train operations. AFP noted that Spain operates one of Europe’s largest high-speed rail networks, with a strong safety record since the 2013 Santiago de Compostela crash.