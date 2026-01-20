Trump links Greenland ambitions to Nobel snub ahead of Davos appearance

US President Donald Trump reignited tensions with European allies on Monday by linking his push for control of Greenland to the Nobel Peace Prize — arguing that, because he did not receive the award, he no longer feels “obliged to think only about peace.” In a message addressed to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre —later circulated to European embassies in Washington— Trump pivoted from the Nobel grievance to Greenland, saying the world would not be safe without “total and absolute” US control of the Arctic island.

Støre confirmed the authenticity of the message and reiterated Norway’s support for Denmark on Greenland’s sovereignty, stressing that the Nobel Peace Prize is decided by an independent committee, not by the Norwegian government.

In the letter, Trump challenges Denmark’s claim to Greenland and argues Copenhagen cannot protect the territory from Russia and China. “The world is not safe until we have total and absolute control over Greenland,” he wrote, according to the transcript reported by US outlets.

The dispute comes as Trump heads into the World Economic Forum in Davos. The World Economic Forum’s official programme lists a “Special Address” by the US president on Wednesday, 21 January. This year’s gathering—bringing together thousands of political leaders and corporate executives—has been framed by expectations of US positions on trade, security and transatlantic alliances, according to an AP preview of the summit.

Pressure on Denmark and Europe’s response

Beyond the Norway exchange, Greenland has triggered renewed diplomatic coordination in Europe. Denmark has indicated it will work with allies on a response should the United States move further toward more forceful measures regarding the territory, Reuters reported.

The argument sits within a broader Arctic security debate involving sea routes, surveillance and military posture. The United States has long held strategic presence in Greenland—including the Pituffik base—under arrangements with Denmark, a point often raised by critics who argue Washington can expand capabilities through cooperation without needing “ownership.”

Trump, however, has framed Greenland as a national security necessity and has claimed NATO “should do something” for the United States, presenting the issue as part of alliance burden-sharing. Across Europe, the rhetoric has prompted political pushback and public protests, particularly in Denmark and parts of the Nordic region, according to international coverage.

Nobel, Venezuela, and the political backdrop

The Nobel angle also intersects with Venezuela: the Nobel Committee awarded the most recent prize to opposition leader María Corina Machado—an outcome Trump references in his complaint, as reported by AP. European observers note Trump’s repeated use of symbolic gestures and direct messages to leaders as a pressure tactic—now with Davos serving as an immediate global stage.

In practical terms, the message to Støre adds uncertainty about Washington’s Arctic intentions at a moment when several European governments are trying to avoid an open crisis within NATO. Norway’s response—underscoring the Nobel committee’s independence while backing Danish sovereignty—seeks to de-escalate without conceding the core question: whether Greenland remains a self-governing territory under the Danish crown, or becomes subject to US control through political leverage or coercion.

With Trump set to speak in Davos, the Greenland dispute is no longer a side provocation. It is becoming an early test of how the White House intends to renegotiate—publicly—the boundaries of the transatlantic relationship.