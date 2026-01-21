Brazil revives naval industry through Petrobras-led investment drive

The ceremony was attended by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, as well as ministers, parliamentarians, and other authorities

Petrobras, through its logistics subsidiary Transpetro, signed contracts worth R$2.8 billion (around US$570 million) on Tuesday for the construction of five gas carriers, 18 pushboats and 18 barges at shipyards in Rio Grande do Sul, Amazonas and Santa Catarina, as part of a government-backed effort to revive Brazil’s shipbuilding industry and reduce reliance on chartered vessels.

According to Agência Brasil, the largest contract—worth R$2.2 billion—was awarded to the Rio Grande Ecovix shipyard for the construction of the gas carriers. The first delivery is scheduled for 33 months, followed by additional vessels every six months. In Manaus, Bertolini Construção Naval da Amazônia will build 18 barges under a R$295 million contract, while Indústria Naval Catarinense, in Navegantes, will construct 18 pushboats for R$325 million.

Petrobras CEO Magda Chambriard said the new vessels will feature state-of-the-art onboard technology and will expand Transpetro’s gas carrier fleet from six to 14 ships, effectively tripling its capacity to transport liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and related products. Petrobras said the new gas carriers are expected to be up to 20% more energy-efficient and cut greenhouse gas emissions by 30%, while also being capable of operating at electrified ports.

The contracts fall under the federal Mar Aberto programme, which aims to mobilise R$32 billion in investments by 2030 to revitalise Brazil’s naval industry. Speaking at the signing ceremony, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defended the government’s industrial policy for the sector, while Transpetro CEO Sergio Bacci highlighted the role of local-content rules, the Merchant Marine Fund and tax incentives.

Brazilian authorities also stressed the employment impact, estimating the creation of more than 9,000 direct and indirect jobs, including around 7,000 at the Rio Grande shipyard alone. Petrobras projects that employment in the shipbuilding sector—up from 18,000 jobs in 2022 to 50,000 in 2025—could return to nearly 80,000 in the coming years.