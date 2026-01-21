Chile wildfires: death toll rises to 20 as authorities report widespread destruction and arrest a suspect

In the most recent government assessment, Chile reported 536 homes destroyed and said fires nationwide had affected over 34,000 hectares. Photo: EFE/Pablo Hidalgo

Wildfires burning across south-central Chile have pushed the confirmed death toll to 20, with authorities keeping red alerts, a state of catastrophe, and a night-time curfew in parts of the Biobío and Ñuble regions as crews continue to battle multiple active blazes.

Interior Minister Álvaro Elizalde confirmed the latest figures, warning that extreme temperatures and hot, dry winds funneling from the Andes into the valleys have made containment efforts harder. The emergency has also resulted in thousands of evacuations, 75 people injured, and more than 500 residents housed in shelters, according to official information carried by EFE.

In the most recent government assessment, Chile reported 536 homes destroyed and said fires nationwide had affected over 34,000 hectares, with Biobío suffering the largest share of the damage. Elizalde said 19 of the fatalities were in Biobío and one in Ñuble, and noted that curfew measures remained in specific areas including Lirquén, Laja and Penco.

Authorities are also investigating potential criminal responsibility. In Penco, a 50-year-old man was arrested after allegedly trying to ignite vegetation near a fire station. Police said they seized “a lighter” and a bag containing copper cable, according to statements cited by EFE from Major Bruno Gallardo. The suspect reportedly has prior records for theft and drug-law violations.

Politically, the crisis produced an unusual show of unity: President Gabriel Boric and president-elect José Antonio Kast appeared together from La Moneda to urge public responsibility. Boric thanked Kast for his “willingness” to cooperate and said the president-elect would be expected to lead “part of the important reconstruction process.”

Officials have reiterated that those responsible will be pursued and prosecuted, while emergency services focus on protecting populated areas, sustaining ground operations in difficult terrain, and keeping evacuation systems ready as weather conditions remain unstable.