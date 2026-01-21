Falklands: Legislative Assembly sets out early priorities after December election

21st Wednesday, January 2026 - 19:58 UTC Full article

While the January 21 statement did not provide a detailed timetable, it framed the opening agenda as an effort to align fiscal planning, capital delivery and key economic files

The Falkland Islands’ Legislative Assembly said it has begun its “early work” for the new term and will focus in coming weeks on finalising the 2026/27 budget, reviewing the capital programme and addressing stalled projects, according to an official statement issued on January 21.

The statement, signed by Assembly Chair MLA Jack Ford, said members have been “working on a range of important issues,” highlighting the budget process, updates to the capital plan, and continued work on the Tourism Strategy and “air links.”

“Looking ahead to 2026, we intend to continue meeting regularly and working through a wide range of important issues,” Ford said.

The update follows the political turnover after the General Election held on 11 December. At the Assembly’s first sitting on 15 December, members took the oaths of office, marking the start of the 2025–2029 term; they also elected the first-year members of Executive Council and the chamber’s presiding officers.

While the January 21 statement did not provide a detailed timetable, it framed the opening agenda as an effort to align fiscal planning, capital delivery and key economic files—particularly tourism and connectivity—at the outset of the new Assembly term.