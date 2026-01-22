Falklands, Minister Doughty reaffirms support for the Islands and the Great British family

The minister was responding to a question from Mark Sewards MP on tariffs on Falkland Islands fisheries exports.

”We remain strong defenders of the Falkland Islands as part of our Great British family globally and we continue to work very closely with them on a range of trade and tariff issues, said Foreign Office minister for Overseas Territories, Stephen Doughty during a question time in Parliament.

“What can the UK government do to alleviate the European Union tariffs, between 6% and 18%, on their fishing exports so that the Falklands has more money to spend on health, education and their treasured environment?”

After reaffirming he current Labor Government of strongly defending the Great British Family, minister Doughty said he was pleased to have spoken to the newly elected Falklands Islands’s Legislative Assembly. “Of course the Brexit deal, which the previous government negotiated left the Falklands out when it comes to tariffs, but we continue to work closely on a range of trade and tariffs issues, and have done successfully in relation with the United States”.